© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEGO 41397 Juice Truck - Friends Speed Build
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • September 17, 2020
This set includes a beach scene as well as two Emma and Andrea mini-dolls, and 2 dolphin figures.
We sell LEGO Friends Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/friends/
We sell LEGO parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Carefree Melody by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://www.twinmusicom.org/song/302/carefree-melody
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org
We sell LEGO Friends Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/friends/
We sell LEGO parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Carefree Melody by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://www.twinmusicom.org/song/302/carefree-melody
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.