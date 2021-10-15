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Dr. Sean Brooks Addresses the Ohio School Board re: the Deadly Jabs
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21 views • October 15, 2021
SW Ohio school board meeting. Sean Brooks, Ph.D., in Education told them what the jabs were going to do to them. It was if I had said nothing. Masks were put back in place for all people, inside all buildings, on this night as well. Tyrants. Mass non-participation, permanently, is the only way forward.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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