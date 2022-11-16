Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2926b - What Happens If Both Parties Are Corrupt? Put An End To The Endless, Let’s Finish This
GalacticStorm
Published 13 days ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Nov 15, 2022Ep. 2926b - What Happens If Both Parties Are Corrupt? Put An End To The Endless, Let’s Finish This

The [DS] stole the election, the Rep helped with the process. The people are angry, the see the election fraud, and more and more people are waking up. The people in Brazil are going through the same thing and they are protesting in large numbers. The people of Arizona want an election redo. Trump is preparing to make an announcement that will go down in the history books, let's see what happens. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.



