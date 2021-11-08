© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
052 Road To Perdition: It’s Closer Than You Think -- What's Up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 52
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • November 08, 2021
In episode 52 we discuss some very important current events that indicate that we are speeding to perdition and the fulfillment of the prophecies in the Bible. It might be closer than you think.
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Videos:
The Herodian Mind - Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/1AO0idw7ALU
The Herodian Mind - Part 2 – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/BuQlhLbwnHE
Clash of Minds Series – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Climate:
KPIX CBS SF Bay Area YouTube Channel - Eerie, Red Sky Over Bay Area Taking A Toll On Our Mental Health
https://youtu.be/SW3zHYKASOM
Bill Gates addresses critics of climate change push amid Texas winter storm fallout
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/62341...
MSNBC YouTube Channel - Schumer Calls On President Biden To Declare 'Climate Emergency' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 26 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/1rC2AuBducw
BlazeTV YouTube Channel - John Kerry Blows Internet Up with Biden's Executive Action on Climate Change 27 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/aWzWcBB1p-M
Fox News YouTube Channel - John Kerry claims a private jet is his 'only choice'
https://youtu.be/t8kj3osRgNY
https://spectator.us/topic/ready-clim...
https://earther.gizmodo.com/aoc-and-b...
https://www.wionews.com/world/interna...
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/15/us...
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/...
https://worldnewsera.com/news/finance...
Spying:
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - UK bill allowing for child spies is ‘really quite Orwellian’
https://youtu.be/dkdpjAnngAk
https://warontherocks.com/2019/06/esp...
https://www.theburkean.ie/articles/20...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/13/c...
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/lo...
https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/1...
https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/9...
https://evangelicalfocus.com/vatican-...
Michael Bouhnik YouTube Channel - WORLDWIDE JEWISH MASHIACHPRAYER
https://youtu.be/OseTUbOP1Dc
Pope Francis calls the assembly to proclaim Chrislam, the religion of the New World Order 19 Oct 2020
https://www.national.ro/recomandari/p...
The Pope Video YouTube Channel - At the service of Human fraternity – The Pope Video 1 – January 2021
https://youtu.be/RwxECzuOotQ
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Videos:
The Herodian Mind - Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/1AO0idw7ALU
The Herodian Mind - Part 2 – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/BuQlhLbwnHE
Clash of Minds Series – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Climate:
KPIX CBS SF Bay Area YouTube Channel - Eerie, Red Sky Over Bay Area Taking A Toll On Our Mental Health
https://youtu.be/SW3zHYKASOM
Bill Gates addresses critics of climate change push amid Texas winter storm fallout
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/62341...
MSNBC YouTube Channel - Schumer Calls On President Biden To Declare 'Climate Emergency' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 26 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/1rC2AuBducw
BlazeTV YouTube Channel - John Kerry Blows Internet Up with Biden's Executive Action on Climate Change 27 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/aWzWcBB1p-M
Fox News YouTube Channel - John Kerry claims a private jet is his 'only choice'
https://youtu.be/t8kj3osRgNY
https://spectator.us/topic/ready-clim...
https://earther.gizmodo.com/aoc-and-b...
https://www.wionews.com/world/interna...
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/15/us...
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/...
https://worldnewsera.com/news/finance...
Spying:
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - UK bill allowing for child spies is ‘really quite Orwellian’
https://youtu.be/dkdpjAnngAk
https://warontherocks.com/2019/06/esp...
https://www.theburkean.ie/articles/20...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/13/c...
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/lo...
https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/1...
https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/9...
https://evangelicalfocus.com/vatican-...
Michael Bouhnik YouTube Channel - WORLDWIDE JEWISH MASHIACHPRAYER
https://youtu.be/OseTUbOP1Dc
Pope Francis calls the assembly to proclaim Chrislam, the religion of the New World Order 19 Oct 2020
https://www.national.ro/recomandari/p...
The Pope Video YouTube Channel - At the service of Human fraternity – The Pope Video 1 – January 2021
https://youtu.be/RwxECzuOotQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.