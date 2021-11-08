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052 Road To Perdition: It’s Closer Than You Think -- What's Up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 52
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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101 views • November 08, 2021
In episode 52 we discuss some very important current events that indicate that we are speeding to perdition and the fulfillment of the prophecies in the Bible. It might be closer than you think.

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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Videos:

The Herodian Mind - Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/1AO0idw7ALU

The Herodian Mind - Part 2 – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/BuQlhLbwnHE

Clash of Minds Series – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Climate:
KPIX CBS SF Bay Area YouTube Channel - Eerie, Red Sky Over Bay Area Taking A Toll On Our Mental Health
https://youtu.be/SW3zHYKASOM

Bill Gates addresses critics of climate change push amid Texas winter storm fallout
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/62341...

MSNBC YouTube Channel - Schumer Calls On President Biden To Declare 'Climate Emergency' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 26 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/1rC2AuBducw

BlazeTV YouTube Channel - John Kerry Blows Internet Up with Biden's Executive Action on Climate Change 27 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/aWzWcBB1p-M

Fox News YouTube Channel - John Kerry claims a private jet is his 'only choice'
https://youtu.be/t8kj3osRgNY

https://spectator.us/topic/ready-clim...
https://earther.gizmodo.com/aoc-and-b...

https://www.wionews.com/world/interna...

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/15/us...

https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/...

https://worldnewsera.com/news/finance...

Spying:

Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - UK bill allowing for child spies is ‘really quite Orwellian’
https://youtu.be/dkdpjAnngAk

https://warontherocks.com/2019/06/esp...

https://www.theburkean.ie/articles/20...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...

https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/13/c...

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/lo...

https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/1...

https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/9...

https://evangelicalfocus.com/vatican-...

Michael Bouhnik YouTube Channel - WORLDWIDE JEWISH MASHIACHPRAYER
https://youtu.be/OseTUbOP1Dc

Pope Francis calls the assembly to proclaim Chrislam, the religion of the New World Order 19 Oct 2020
https://www.national.ro/recomandari/p...

The Pope Video YouTube Channel - At the service of Human fraternity – The Pope Video 1 – January 2021
https://youtu.be/RwxECzuOotQ
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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