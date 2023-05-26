Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Winning
21 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago |

Richard Baker: keyboards, organ, piano, synthesizer

Graham Lear: drums

Alex Ligertwood: lead vocals

David Margen: bass

Alan Pasqua: keyboards, vocals, background vocals

Armando Peraza: bongos, percussion, vocals

Raul Rekow: congas, percussion, background vocals

Carlos Santana: guitar, percussion, vocals, background vocals

Chris Solberg: guitar, keyboards, vocals, background vocals

Orestes Vilató: percussion, timbales, background vocals

Written by Russ Ballard


Santana | Zebop! (1981)

Keywords
winningrock music80s rockclassic rockpop rockjazz fusionlatin rocksantanazebop

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket