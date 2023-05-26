Richard Baker: keyboards, organ, piano, synthesizer
Graham Lear: drums
Alex Ligertwood: lead vocals
David Margen: bass
Alan Pasqua: keyboards, vocals, background vocals
Armando Peraza: bongos, percussion, vocals
Raul Rekow: congas, percussion, background vocals
Carlos Santana: guitar, percussion, vocals, background vocals
Chris Solberg: guitar, keyboards, vocals, background vocals
Orestes Vilató: percussion, timbales, background vocals
Written by Russ Ballard
Santana | Zebop! (1981)
