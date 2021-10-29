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Interview With Kim Goguen & Ava Cowan - Bridge Makers 5-17-2020
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194 views • October 29, 2021
Tank at Speak Project interviews KIM “Possible” and Ava Cowan about the launch of a news network created for the people by the people, United News Channel (UNC).
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