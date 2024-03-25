Create New Account
The mother dog is so thin that her ribs are exposed but still covers her young babies
Cemile Torun often went to an area where many stray dogs gathered to feed them

One day she went there and saw a heartbreaking scene, a family of dogs starving

She noticed the mother dog so thin that her ribs were exposed

and the puppies clung to their mother and cried continuously

Although the mother dog was very hungry and weak, she still tried her best to feed the puppies

The sacred motherhood of dogs touched Cemile's heart, she wanted to help them

Cemile fed the dog family and other dogs around with the delicious foods she brought

They all ate very quickly. There were a number of other dogs around that had also been in bad health

So the next day, Cemile and her friends drove over to take the dog family and the sick dogs away

The mother dog recognized Cemile and approached her begging for help. Cemile of course couldn't refuse

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ho5Hx5-Dm8

