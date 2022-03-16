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Sara Stickles Dead Five Days After Having Brain Aneurysm from Second Pfizer mRNA Shot
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475 views • March 16, 2022
Last year, it was reported that 28-year-old Sara Stickles from Beloit, Wisconsin, a healthcare worker at Swedish American Hospital, had suffered a brain aneurysm and was declared brain dead just five days after receiving the second experimental mRNA COVID injection from Pfizer.
Sadly, this is just another instance reported where a young healthcare worker in the prime of their life and with no previous existing health conditions has died after being injected with one of the experimental mRNA COVID injections.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/sara-stickles-dead-five-days-after-having-brain-aneurysm-from-second-pfizer-mrna-shot/
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Sadly, this is just another instance reported where a young healthcare worker in the prime of their life and with no previous existing health conditions has died after being injected with one of the experimental mRNA COVID injections.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/sara-stickles-dead-five-days-after-having-brain-aneurysm-from-second-pfizer-mrna-shot/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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