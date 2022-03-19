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It's Blowing Up.... Right In Their Faces!
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355 views • March 19, 2022
The fake social media is working hand-in-hand with the fake MSM. Some good examples are in this short video.
Video Source:
Mary from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Background Music:
Free Music Archives (FMA)
https://freemusicarchive.org
Feslyan Studios
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' and this channel.
Video Source:
Mary from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Background Music:
Free Music Archives (FMA)
https://freemusicarchive.org
Feslyan Studios
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' and this channel.
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