This Saint News 2/1/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
31 followers
0
20 views • 1 day ago


Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: These protests are organized and well funded--looks like a Color Revolution to me. We'll get analysis of the Pretti shooting from a Minnesota State official. And then I am gonna show you what happens to you after you die. Epstein files are coming to the surface and Don lemon got himself locked up on a Fed charge. And democrats in Virginia are try to pass 50 new tax increases. How's that for moderation? And so we'll need to decompress, right fam? We'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



Former Delta Force operator Dale Comstock reveals his discoveries after looking into the Butler, PA assassination attempt.

https://x.com/i/status/2015858652301918654


Building the Digital System

https://x.com/i/status/2016735029569998867


Ricky Gervaise - Probably the most relevant joke in the world today about 𝕏.

https://x.com/gervaisclips/status/2013224263789011420


Thomas Campbell has researched consciousness for over 33 years .He says our consciousness never dies, even after our bodies are gone.

https://x.com/i/status/1981061238659420299


What Socialist Influencers Get Wrong (Just about Everything)

https://x.com/i/status/2017015651064541537


Epstein files part 2: linked to a financial crash?!

https://x.com/i/status/2017692207088840882

trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandaicedemocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanminnesotaelon muskepstein
Recent News
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

Belle Carter
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Laura Harris
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
