This Saint News 2/1/2026





Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





Support the work and check out the radio at https://daddyflirt.com

I play 80s hits daily from 12–5 Pacific and you can vote on what gets played.





This week: These protests are organized and well funded--looks like a Color Revolution to me. We'll get analysis of the Pretti shooting from a Minnesota State official. And then I am gonna show you what happens to you after you die. Epstein files are coming to the surface and Don lemon got himself locked up on a Fed charge. And democrats in Virginia are try to pass 50 new tax increases. How's that for moderation? And so we'll need to decompress, right fam? We'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews









Former Delta Force operator Dale Comstock reveals his discoveries after looking into the Butler, PA assassination attempt.

https://x.com/i/status/2015858652301918654





Building the Digital System

https://x.com/i/status/2016735029569998867





Ricky Gervaise - Probably the most relevant joke in the world today about 𝕏.

https://x.com/gervaisclips/status/2013224263789011420





Thomas Campbell has researched consciousness for over 33 years .He says our consciousness never dies, even after our bodies are gone.

https://x.com/i/status/1981061238659420299





What Socialist Influencers Get Wrong (Just about Everything)

https://x.com/i/status/2017015651064541537





Epstein files part 2: linked to a financial crash?!

https://x.com/i/status/2017692207088840882