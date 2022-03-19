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Zidkenu Serenades Caravan to Midnight Show with "The Battle of Armageddon" Prediction from 1897?
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173 views • March 19, 2022
Last night I read from "The Battle of Armageddon" on the John B. Wells Caravan to Midnight show... first telling him it was written in '97 but we got cut off just before I could explain this famous text is from 1897... "The masses will be restless under their restraints, but will be conscious of their weakness as compared with the kings and princes, financial, social, religious and political, who will then hold sway. The majority of the poor and the middle class prefer peace at almost any price. The masses have no sympathy with anarchy. They realize truly that the worst form of government is better than none. The masses will seek relief through the ballot and the peaceful readjustment of earth's affairs for the elimination of evil, for the placing of monopolies and utilities and the supplies of nature in the hands of the people for the public good. The crisis will be reached when the hitherto upholders of the law shall become violators of the law and resisters of the will of the majority as expressed by the ballot. Fear for the future will goad the well-meaning masses to desperation, and anarchy will result when Socialism fails."
C.T Russell Studies in the Scriptures Volume 4 author's forward
http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/DFwd.asp
Thanks again to John and Brendi Wells at www.caravantomidnight.com
Please support their most important show at www.CTMstore.com
Special thanks to producer Dawn Romero
http://americanfreedomradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomradio
Hear Sid Canoe jamming with Alex Jones on Infowars HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C68lT1f1HCY/
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.
C.T Russell Studies in the Scriptures Volume 4 author's forward
http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/DFwd.asp
Thanks again to John and Brendi Wells at www.caravantomidnight.com
Please support their most important show at www.CTMstore.com
Special thanks to producer Dawn Romero
http://americanfreedomradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomradio
Hear Sid Canoe jamming with Alex Jones on Infowars HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C68lT1f1HCY/
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.
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