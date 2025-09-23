UN Security Council: Russia rejected claims that its planes violated Estonian airspace

On the MiG-31 flight, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said:

"On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region. The flight was conducted in strict accordance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace. The Russian jets did not veer off the agreed route nor did they cross Estonian airspace. Their flight path passed over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, over three kilometers from the island of Vaindloo. This is confirmed by objective monitoring data."

The delegation accused European leaders of fabricating provocations and promoting Russophobia, including attempts to drag the USA back into confrontation with Russia.

The statement emphasized that such hysteria ignores facts, inflates threats, and destabilizes the region, calling for a more objective, fact-based approach to international affairs.

You can watch and read the entire statement here: https://russiaun.ru/en/news/unsc_220925 or (https://t.me/MFARussia/26485).