Russia/Ukraine Peace Talk Progress? Canadian Trucker Tribute 3/13/22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This weekend at the Reawaken Tour, Jeff Brain shared an amazing tribute to the truckers as Canadian Convoy Leader Tamara Lich welcomed home from prison as a hero. She was met by a crowd of nearly 100 locals and greeted with hugs, tears, and a rendition of the national anthem. Trudeau wanted this woman to stay in prison indefinitely.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have refused calls from Joe Biden. Iran fires missiles at a United States consulate while Tehran says it was targeting ‘Secret Israeli bases.’
In some slightly lighter news, Julian Assange and his fiancé, Stella Moris, have been cleared by Belmarsh prison in the United Kingdom to finally hold a wedding. The couple have two children together. All of that and much more ahead! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/russia-ukraine-peace-talk-progress-canadian-trucker-tribute/
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET
Use Promo code “RESISTANCECHICKS” at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop the BrighteonStore.com TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "resistance" to save up to 66%!