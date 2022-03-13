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Russia/Ukraine Peace Talk Progress? Canadian Trucker Tribute 3/13/22
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10 views • March 13, 2022
Delegates from both sides of the Ukrainian/Russian peace talks sounded positive ahead of more negotiations in the next few days. It remains to be seen if this is the start of a peaceful resolution to the war or just another false dawn. According to the Guardian, Ukrainian negotiator and presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said talks had become more constructive. Meanwhile fighting does continue as 35 were confirmed killed and 134 injured in a Russian attack targeting NATO military training base near Lviv, no NATO casualties reported. Russian MOD: “As a result of today’s strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large batch of foreign weapons were destroyed” “The destruction of foreign mercenaries who have arrived on the territory of Ukraine will continue” “We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively. I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days,” he said in a video posted online.

This weekend at the Reawaken Tour, Jeff Brain shared an amazing tribute to the truckers as Canadian Convoy Leader Tamara Lich welcomed home from prison as a hero. She was met by a crowd of nearly 100 locals and greeted with hugs, tears, and a rendition of the national anthem. Trudeau wanted this woman to stay in prison indefinitely.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have refused calls from Joe Biden. Iran fires missiles at a United States consulate while Tehran says it was targeting ‘Secret Israeli bases.’

In some slightly lighter news, Julian Assange and his fiancé, Stella Moris, have been cleared by Belmarsh prison in the United Kingdom to finally hold a wedding. The couple have two children together. All of that and much more ahead! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/russia-ukraine-peace-talk-progress-canadian-trucker-tribute/

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russiaworld newsputinukrainezelenskypeace talksbiolabswar with russiacanadian trucker tributerussia invades ukraine
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