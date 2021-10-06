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Time Warrior: Amazon-Bezos Day 1 Ritual (3rd of 5) The Branding, Jeff, MacKenzie, and Amazon Prime
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75 views • October 06, 2021
(* Playlist links below) In Part 3 we share some insight into how recent headline news about Amazon and Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos factors into the mega ritual that intends to unwind this creation back to the beginning. We offer more insight into how the Amazon headquarters in Seattle factors in. What you will probably find most compelling is what we reveal about the deeper meaning of the branding of Amazon Prime and also Amazon Originals, the unique content of Amazon Prime that is related also to Amazon Studios.
Playlist links:
1) Return to Primordial Waters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CrqUFMrycTrZ/
https://www.brighteon.com/770eb6b4-7f07-4640-bcba-c839e7d35182
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP1.mp4
2) The Secret of the "Bezos Balls"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hd6YIh4sgwdv/
https://www.brighteon.com/043abd37-b3d0-47c0-9efe-0958c43cf8a1
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP2.mp4
3) The Branding, Jeff, MacKenzie, and Amazon Prime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qZsXbQcOaMGY/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/3a87c5c6-5068-4147-bd2e-81c9b6926e5f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP3.mp4
4) It's the Details! (The Magicians/The Triangle)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rBjBApV6yAYd/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/359eb77a-24a1-4440-8587-9246310c5041
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP4.mp4
5) Time Warrior: Amazon-Bezos Day 1 Ritual (5th of 5) The 10,000-year Clock, Early Logo and Great Pyramid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u97AlGWT8rRr/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/29d4f414-b63a-4435-b596-c914153b8b4f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP5.mp4
6) playlist bonus: John Podesta and Jeff Bezos - starring in "Crocodile Smiles"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MA2jDKy7T1cN/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ba3900fe-338e-47ab-9563-0f3a32781958
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CrocodileSmiles.mp4
7) playlist bonus: Decoding Amazon's "12 Days of Deals" Dealing Out Sodomite Death Spells
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e7R81NPmv1nu/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/53c21b6b-b869-47a6-a9ff-4d9841e31ccb
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonDealsFromDec2018.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Playlist links:
1) Return to Primordial Waters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CrqUFMrycTrZ/
https://www.brighteon.com/770eb6b4-7f07-4640-bcba-c839e7d35182
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP1.mp4
2) The Secret of the "Bezos Balls"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hd6YIh4sgwdv/
https://www.brighteon.com/043abd37-b3d0-47c0-9efe-0958c43cf8a1
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP2.mp4
3) The Branding, Jeff, MacKenzie, and Amazon Prime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qZsXbQcOaMGY/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/3a87c5c6-5068-4147-bd2e-81c9b6926e5f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP3.mp4
4) It's the Details! (The Magicians/The Triangle)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rBjBApV6yAYd/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/359eb77a-24a1-4440-8587-9246310c5041
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP4.mp4
5) Time Warrior: Amazon-Bezos Day 1 Ritual (5th of 5) The 10,000-year Clock, Early Logo and Great Pyramid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u97AlGWT8rRr/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/29d4f414-b63a-4435-b596-c914153b8b4f
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonTimeWarriorP5.mp4
6) playlist bonus: John Podesta and Jeff Bezos - starring in "Crocodile Smiles"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MA2jDKy7T1cN/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ba3900fe-338e-47ab-9563-0f3a32781958
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CrocodileSmiles.mp4
7) playlist bonus: Decoding Amazon's "12 Days of Deals" Dealing Out Sodomite Death Spells
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e7R81NPmv1nu/
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/53c21b6b-b869-47a6-a9ff-4d9841e31ccb
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AmazonDealsFromDec2018.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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