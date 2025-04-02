US "Peace" Agency Battles DOGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 1, 2025 - Elon Musk and DOGE continue to expose the web of financial theft behind the agencies funded by US tax dollars. One such group is the USIP (United States Institute of Peace), whose accounting firm deleted more than a terabyte of financial data as soon as DOGE got close. Employees tried to keep DOGE out—firing security, disabling phones, barricading doors, and hiding on the fifth floor—but DOGE was able to reclaim the info and find the fraud.
