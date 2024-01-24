In a recent Burlington city council meeting, a pro-Israel supporter unintentionally mentioned a Gaza genocide in a Freudian slip.

Dr. Myriam François Shames Sky News For Prioritizing Business Over The Lives Of Palestinians In Gaza

‘It’s a war crime’: ITV News' Gaza clip sparks outrage from charities, US and Westminster | ITV NewsThe "shocking video" of a man waving a white flag being shot dead in Gaza, released by ITV News, has sparked accusations of a "war crime".Leading charities including Amnesty International and the Norwegian Refugee Council condemned the incident, while Rishi Sunak plus top US officials were quizzed on their reaction today.On Tuesday, footage filmed by Mohammed Abu Safia, a cameraman working for ITV News, showed a group of men in Gaza, holding a white flag who wanted to rescue their family after being forced to evacuate their homes. Minutes later, one of the men - Ramzi Abu Sahloul - was fatally shot in the chest.

On January 23, numerous diplomats staged a walkout during a United Nations Security Council meeting in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza. The walkout occurred as Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan commenced his speech, underscoring global discontent with Israel's perceived atrocities in the region.

Irish politician and MEP Clare Daly says she doesn't trust Von Der Leyen's commission to police her speech and has observed claims of antisemitism being used to silence legitimate criticism of Zionism

Irish politician and MEP Clare Daly said that the mask continues to unravel each day in the Israel-Palestine War. She also said that the US engages in unauthorized and illegal attacks on Yemen. While members of the European Parliament urge the EU to deploy a navy. She questioned that the empty appeals to "international law" come from those supporting genocide. With 90,000 casualties in Gaza, why prioritize a bloodless disruption of shipping? Enough! Stop the genocide!

Irish politician Mick Wallace stated that the Houthi's humanitarian intervention in the Red Sea has resulted in no casualties. Despite this, the US and UK initiated an attack on Yemen, citing the Israeli genocide in Gaza as justification, which has claimed the lives of 30,000 innocent civilians, he added. He further elaborated that the Houthis demonstrate strong solidarity with the Palestinians, while EU solidarity appears to align with the US Empire and the Zionists.

