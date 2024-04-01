Create New Account
DIE FAST IN MODERN TANKS OR LIVE LONGER IN WW TANKS? PART 2 AND THE FINAL CONCLUSION ON THIS TOPIC
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published a day ago

One last vid on the topic to make up for the lost part 2. We take out WW2 tanks and have a good game...then modern tanks, I do OK by chance in one, then it goes like modern warfare.

technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

