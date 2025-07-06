BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Black Dawn VI - Hellbound (1995, Amiga)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 views • 24 hours ago

Black Dawn VI - Hellbound is dungeon crawling RPG developed by British company ZSoft and published by British company F1 Licenceware. As far as I know, it is the third game in the Black Dawn series.

You control a party of four characters. Gameplay is similar to Dungeon Master and Eye of the Beholder. You navigate through tile-based dungeons from 1st-person view. Movement is fieldwise, with turns in 90 degrees. Combat takes place in realtime. Only the characters in the front can use melee attacks, the other two characters need to use distance weapons. Apart from looking after your characters' health, you also need to regard a hunger meter and need to eat food on a regular basis.

Keywords
amigarpgf1 licencewarezsoft
