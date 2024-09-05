BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FLCCC.net Frontline Covid Critical Care alliance
Abide in Christ
28 views • 8 months ago

FLCCC.net was Founded by a group of leading critical care specialists in March 2020, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) is dedicated to helping prevent and treat COVID, and to help patients take charge of other areas of their health.

We aim to save lives and improve health by advancing protocols based on the latest science, data, and clinical observations.

Our founding physicians are highly published and world-renowned thought leaders, with deep knowledge and expertise in a range of important health issues.

The organization has reached millions of people through its protocols, website, webinars, newsletters, social media, speaking engagements, and media appearances. Our protocols are used by healthcare providers worldwide and have helped countless thousands of people.

FLCCC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit funded entirely by voluntary donations from individuals and charitable organizations.

science flccc netfront line covid 19 critical carefor early treatmentfor ivermectingood proven protocols by smart doctors flccc
