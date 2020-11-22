California’s Tom McClintock’s Intelligent and Compelling Perspective

This was sent to me over messenger. In a little over five minutes, this man makes some extremely poignant arguments. Is it just me, or are we all standing idly, consciously watching this charade destroy our liberties? There seem to be so many of us who see the looming dangers, why are we not standing up in peaceful defiance of these unhinged violators!? People need some way to show solidarity. Most of us are probably complying because we fear being ostracized from our families and communities, but many of us might be surprised to learn that we are surrounded by scores of people who are complying g and staying silent for the same reason. I still believe we have a chance at keeping what’s left of our liberties. Peaceful noncompliance.