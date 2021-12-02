Sticky Fingered Fed Fanatic Omarova - the Wrong Kind of Bank Boss

BestEvidence

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Why would you nominate someone who just wrote a 70-page law review article--arguing that every checking account in the U.S. should be moved out of retail banks and into the Federal Reserve--to head up a bank regulatory agency, namely, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency? And why would you stick with your nominee after an epically bad Senate confirmation hearing?



Who knows? But that's not our problem--yet. What is of actionable concern is that the OCC nominee in question, Cornell law professor Saule Omarova, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, and is thus not in a position--yet--to implement a plan that will erase any and all personal control over one's electronic finances (at least those denominated in U.S. dollars).



NOW IS THE TIME TO CALL BOTH OF YOUR SENATORS DEMANDING A NO-VOTE ON THIS DISASTER OF A NOMINATION.



What's that? You lack the motivation for such an effort? Then how about this: once Omarova has all of your electronic bank accounts over at the Fed, she thinks it'd be a good idea to DEBIT those accounts en masse, with no right of appeal by you, to cure all of that not-so-transitory inflation.



Still not enough? Okay, how about this? The proposed theft of your account isn't Omarova's first, and she's got an honesty problem to boot.



And if that's not enough motivation to oppose this nomination, well, the words of H.L. Mencken have never rung truer: "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard."