NHS nurses bullying expectant mother and threatening to PCR her new born baby

Hitler would have been proud of these 'nurses' ... this, folks, isan insight into the British NHS 2021 ... what a horrific experience - far from 'clapping the NHS' as the stupid PR campaign they ran last year, these creatures should be clapped in irons.

As the Daily Expose reports: "A video recorded by the partner of an expectant mother waiting to give birth in hospital has been released showing NHS nurses harassing the mother to consent to allowing them to perform a Covid-19 PCR test once the baby is born. The expectant mother, who is clearly distressed at the request is told by the NHS nurses that they will perform the PCR test on the baby as it is no longer the mother’s property when not in her abdomen.

The intrusive PCR test involves sticking a swab as far up the nose as humanly possible and is an extremely uncomfortable procedure for adults, let alone new born babies." Further comment from KissThe Truth: Sticking that hydrogel-laden swab into a new-born baby's blood-brain barrier region would be reckless in the extreme. EVIL!!!