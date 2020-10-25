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The Last Watchman
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83 views • October 25, 2020
In this show, America poet, Randy Conway, talks about his latest poem; an intense look at the days in which we live, the timeline we are living on and the choices we must make. The poignant verse is called, The Last Warning and The Final Watchman, and it is included in this show.
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