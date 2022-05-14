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Forget All Your High-Fallutin' Religious Talk
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20 views • May 14, 2022
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And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him. 1 John 4:16
And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him. 1 John 4:16
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