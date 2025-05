Predictive Policing: the Legitimisation of Ongoing Police Abuse in Targeting, Stalking, and Harassing Innocent Persons | Targeting Programme (Mirror)

Please expand for pertinent information.





Purportedly, as from December 2024, it has been announced that the predictive-policing programme shall be terminated in Pasco County, Florida.

See relevant articles via the following web-page links:

• ‘Case Closed: Pasco Sheriff Admits “Predictive Policing” Program Violated Constitution’ (Institute of Justice):

https://ij.org/press-release/case-closed-pasco-sheriff-admits-predictive-policing-program-violated-constitution/

• ‘Florida Sheriff’s Office Agrees To End “Predictive Policing’” Program That Targeted Students And Their Families’ (Techdirt):

https://www.techdirt.com/2024/12/13/florida-sheriffs-office-agrees-to-end-predictive-policing-program-that-targeted-students-and-their-families/





Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gh4AqL5m28

Presenter (speaker; narrator): James from the Internet [full name undisclosed in video presentation]

Upload date of original source: Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Title of original source: 'Predictive Policing' - Cops Stalk And Harass People Not Committing A Crime

Location of relevant article discussed in this video presentation: Pasco County, Florida, United States of America

Channel name of original source: act.tv

Channel address (URL) of act.tv: https://www.youtube.com/@actdottv

Upload date of mirror: Friday, 24 January 2025

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)





𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚 (sic; or, as written by act.tv):

Predictive Policing is once again gaining traction in the law enforcement industry as a tool to stop crime from happening.

Using an algorithm and an arbitrary scoring system, police continuously harass people, their families, and their coworkers constantly to 'apply pressure' while generating both fear and revenue.





