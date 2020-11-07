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PUFA Oils - Never Cook with These Oils!
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175 views • November 07, 2020
PUFA oils are vegetable/cooking oils that are high in the polyunsaturated Omega 6 linoleic acid. In this video I detail why you should never cook with oils that are high in polyunsaturated fatty acids, how to tell if a cooking oil is good for you based on its fatty acid composition, which specific cooking oils you should never consume under any circumstances, which ones are ok sparingly, and which cooking oils/fats you can safely use all the time for good health.
Saturated fat meta analysis link:
https://www.bmj.com/content/351/bmj.h3978
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Saturated fat meta analysis link:
https://www.bmj.com/content/351/bmj.h3978
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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