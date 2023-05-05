Peter Navarro | "China!!! Why Would You Trade With These People?" - Peter Navarro

Who Is Peter Navarro? Peter Navarro was one of only three senior White House officials who remained with President Trump from the 2016 presidential campaign to the end of his first term in office. Under President Trump Peter was the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, serving as policy coordinator for the Defense Production Act during the pandemic, and was a principal architect of Trump’s tariff, trade, and “tough on China” policies. Learn More About Peter Navarro Today At: https://peternavarro.com/
Read Peter Navarro's Substack Today HERE: https://peternavarro.substack.com/
Learn the TRUTH About Elon Musk HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About Executive Order #14067: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Request Tickets Via Text At: 918-851-0102 or At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
**********************************************************************************
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.