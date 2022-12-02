12/2/22:  EXORCISM, DEMONS & SPIRITUAL WARFARE: A Discussion With Douglas Gabriel #S(WORD)

12/2/22: Ephesians 6:12 - "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." Today, Douglas Gabriel from AIM4TRUTH, former Benedictine Priest and trained Exorcist, discusses his experiences, the nature of the demonic realm, the importance of detaching from Mammon and much more!
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!
Links for Douglas Gabriel:
https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn
https://www.aim4truth.org
https://www.americans4innovation.blogspot.com
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
We are giving a 15% off code for C60Evo products to monthly supporters of the channel! You will receive an email with details once you join through Ko-Fi below!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor! WE ARE FREE !!
You Are Free TV can be found here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.