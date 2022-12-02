Create New Account
12/2/22:  EXORCISM, DEMONS & SPIRITUAL WARFARE: A Discussion With Douglas Gabriel #S(WORD)
12/2/22: Ephesians 6:12 - "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." Today, Douglas Gabriel from AIM4TRUTH, former Benedictine Priest and trained Exorcist, discusses his experiences, the nature of the demonic realm, the importance of detaching from Mammon and much more!

Links for Douglas Gabriel:

https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn

https://www.aim4truth.org

https://www.americans4innovation.blogspot.com

Keywords
you are free tvess60aim4truthc60evo

