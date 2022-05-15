Clots Up to 4 Feet Long - Something Weird Is Happening

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Dr. Ryan Cole: Dr. Reisa Pretorius, in her papers, has shown that you can take the spike protein in the absence of platelets, put it into platelet-poor plasma, and cause immediate clumping of the proteins in the absence of this little cascade that we always go through to form a clot. So that spike protein in and of itself, induces a highly unusual clumping of proteins in our bloodstream, and so this explains partially why we’re seeing some of these outcomes.
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