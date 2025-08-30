EU's Ursula talks security guarantees for Ukraine

Ursula talks security guarantees for Ukraine.

Adding:

Trump stated that the security guarantees for Ukraine will mainly be provided by European countries, but the US will assist them.

At the same time, he added, there will be no American soldiers in Ukraine.

Trump stated that the US no longer spends any funds on aid to Ukraine and does not provide military equipment to it directly:

"We sell NATO equipment. We do not sell it to Ukraine."

💬 “We’re not going to have boots on the ground or anything else,” US President Donald Trump told the Daily Caller.

But he added that "without a security guarantee of some kind" the conflict cannot be resolved.








