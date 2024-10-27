Suspected Ramming Attack at Bus Station Near Tel Aviv Leaves 50 Injured, driver shot and neutralized

Suspected Ramming Attack at Bus Station Near Tel Aviv Leaves Dozens Injured

A truck driver allegedly drove into a crowd at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 50 people before being “shot and neutralized,” according to authorities.

Early reports indicate the driver also struck a bus that had stopped to drop off passengers at the scene. One victim from the incident at Glilot Junction is reported to be in critical condition, as confirmed by Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv Incident: Injured Reportedly Military Personnel



Hebrew sources report that all individuals injured in the recent truck attack near the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv are soldiers. Over 50 injuries have been confirmed, with many in critical condition. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, some victims remain trapped under the truck, yet to receive aid. Reports also indicate that six fatalities have resulted from the incident.



The perpetrators were neutralized by Israeli forces.

