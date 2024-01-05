Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
KJP tries to blame $34 TRILLION national debt on ... REPUBLICANS!
channel image
High Hopes
2983 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
38 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Jan 4, 2024


For the first time, the United States has hit a national debt of $34 trillion. But according to President Biden's press secretary Karine Jean Pierre ... that's the REPUBLICANS' fault?! Glenn and Stu review KJP's ridiculous attempt to blame the debt on Republican tax cuts and "trickle-down economics." Plus, Glenn and Stu discuss ... Will we even make it to the next election???


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1WYS0-cegA

Keywords
presidentrepublicansbidenpress secretarynational debtglenn beckblamefiascokarine jean pierrekjp34 trillion dollars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket