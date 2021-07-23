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Health & Freedom Conference - Anaheim, CA | July 17
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80 views • July 23, 2021
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Health & Freedom Conference Anaheim, CA | July 17 Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Anaheim, CA
7-17-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark
0:00 - Opening Prayer - Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
0:38 - Sing the National Anthem - Aiya Attaway Kelley
3:32 - Influence Music - Band Praise and Worship Influence Music
27:18 - Clay Clark
31:44 - Dr. Richard Bartlett, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Dr. Rob Marsh , Dr Stella Immanual
42:27 - ??
55:14 - Dr. Simone Gold
1:14:33 - Mike Lindell
1:45:04 - Pastor Artur Palowski
2:01:32 - Joey Gilbert
2:22:20 - Pastor Greg Locke
2:34:16 - Doctor Richard Bartlett
3:02:36 - Dr. Stella Immanuel
3:23:14 - Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer
3:35:34 - Scott McKay
3:52:16 - Bianca Gracia
4:04:30 - Ann Vandersteel
4:19:01 - Rachel Hamm
4:37:38 - Mike Netter
4:48:16 - Anna Khait
5:03:16- Vidar Ligard
5:18:15 - ? ?
5:24:48 - Melissa Tate - What’s Race Got to Do With It
5:40:35 - Dr. Shannon Kroner
5:58:27 - Leigh Dundas
6:19:35 - Pastor Leon Benjamin &
6:40:19 - Robert Kennedy, Jr.
7:09:07 - Charleen Bollinger
7:29:24 - Doctor Sherri Tenpenny
7:47:56 - General Flynn (Kelly Herneisen Presents General Flynn with Yeezees)
8:25:46 - General Flynn & Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller and Praise and Worship, Influence Music
? - Eric Talman
? - MEDIA - General Flynn is interviewed by Dan Ball of One America News - CC
Health & Freedom Conference Anaheim, CA | July 17 Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Anaheim, CA
7-17-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark
0:00 - Opening Prayer - Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
0:38 - Sing the National Anthem - Aiya Attaway Kelley
3:32 - Influence Music - Band Praise and Worship Influence Music
27:18 - Clay Clark
31:44 - Dr. Richard Bartlett, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Dr. Rob Marsh , Dr Stella Immanual
42:27 - ??
55:14 - Dr. Simone Gold
1:14:33 - Mike Lindell
1:45:04 - Pastor Artur Palowski
2:01:32 - Joey Gilbert
2:22:20 - Pastor Greg Locke
2:34:16 - Doctor Richard Bartlett
3:02:36 - Dr. Stella Immanuel
3:23:14 - Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer
3:35:34 - Scott McKay
3:52:16 - Bianca Gracia
4:04:30 - Ann Vandersteel
4:19:01 - Rachel Hamm
4:37:38 - Mike Netter
4:48:16 - Anna Khait
5:03:16- Vidar Ligard
5:18:15 - ? ?
5:24:48 - Melissa Tate - What’s Race Got to Do With It
5:40:35 - Dr. Shannon Kroner
5:58:27 - Leigh Dundas
6:19:35 - Pastor Leon Benjamin &
6:40:19 - Robert Kennedy, Jr.
7:09:07 - Charleen Bollinger
7:29:24 - Doctor Sherri Tenpenny
7:47:56 - General Flynn (Kelly Herneisen Presents General Flynn with Yeezees)
8:25:46 - General Flynn & Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller and Praise and Worship, Influence Music
? - Eric Talman
? - MEDIA - General Flynn is interviewed by Dan Ball of One America News - CC
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