BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Health & Freedom Conference - Anaheim, CA | July 17
Freedom Patriot Network
Freedom Patriot Network
18 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • July 23, 2021
Join Freedom Patriot Network on Telegram @ https://t.me/joinchat/q3W_OmwYIB5iMzIx
Health & Freedom Conference Anaheim, CA | July 17 Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Anaheim, CA
7-17-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark

0:00 - Opening Prayer - Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
0:38 - Sing the National Anthem - Aiya Attaway Kelley
3:32 - Influence Music - Band Praise and Worship Influence Music
27:18 - Clay Clark
31:44 - Dr. Richard Bartlett, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Dr. Rob Marsh , Dr Stella Immanual
42:27 - ??
55:14 - Dr. Simone Gold
1:14:33 - Mike Lindell
1:45:04 - Pastor Artur Palowski
2:01:32 - Joey Gilbert
2:22:20 - Pastor Greg Locke
2:34:16 - Doctor Richard Bartlett
3:02:36 - Dr. Stella Immanuel
3:23:14 - Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer
3:35:34 - Scott McKay
3:52:16 - Bianca Gracia
4:04:30 - Ann Vandersteel
4:19:01 - Rachel Hamm
4:37:38 - Mike Netter
4:48:16 - Anna Khait
5:03:16- Vidar Ligard
5:18:15 - ? ?
5:24:48 - Melissa Tate - What’s Race Got to Do With It
5:40:35 - Dr. Shannon Kroner
5:58:27 - Leigh Dundas
6:19:35 - Pastor Leon Benjamin &
6:40:19 - Robert Kennedy, Jr.
7:09:07 - Charleen Bollinger
7:29:24 - Doctor Sherri Tenpenny
7:47:56 - General Flynn (Kelly Herneisen Presents General Flynn with Yeezees)
8:25:46 - General Flynn & Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller and Praise and Worship, Influence Music
? - Eric Talman
? - MEDIA - General Flynn is interviewed by Dan Ball of One America News - CC
Keywords
health freedomfreedomclay clarkreawaken america tour
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Edison Reed
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

HRS Editors
Germany&#8217;s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Germany’s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy