Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
water pipe current creating havoc to wiring system
56 views
channel image
EMF SAFETY CO
Published Yesterday |

we found out we had another loop because off exhaust fan and outlet was grounded by using water pipe which also traveled on all wiring in house. We had 1amp of current coming in from the grid traveling on water pipe and electrical wiring 

In 2000, EPRI originally published a report called “The Possible Role of Contact Current …” and originally said the 18 µA 39 would create environments internally that exceeded the NIEHS benchmark of 1 mV/m. AND, they found the source was primarily from the electrical grid and water pipes

Keywords
health5gsmart meterelectric shockcontact currentwater pipeand blood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket