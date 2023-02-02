water pipe current creating havoc to wiring system

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we found out we had another loop because off exhaust fan and outlet was grounded by using water pipe which also traveled on all wiring in house. We had 1amp of current coming in from the grid traveling on water pipe and electrical wiring
In 2000, EPRI originally published a report called “The Possible
Role of Contact Current …” and originally said the 18 µA 39
would create environments internally that exceeded the NIEHS
benchmark of 1 mV/m. AND, they found the source was
primarily from the electrical grid and water pipes