We once had a 13 month, 28 day calendar





They removed a month from our calendar to take us out of our natural rhythm and disconect us from nature. It was almost brought back in the 1900s with the International Fixed Calendar but was rejected & buried





So why did they alter our calendar? It’s all about Control..All of this was changed to make us out of sync with the moon & stars, and also hide our history.





Last Speaker: David Straight





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