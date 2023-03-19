Special Prayer for President Trump

God's Original Plan Has Not Changed! Today we will examine the celebration of who you are in Christ Jesus! We will be reading from the book of Ephesians 1 from The Message Translation. We will examine the Bible in the realities of who you are in Christ! YOU ARE SO MUCH MORE than you can ever imagine.





You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ. The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority. DON'T MISS THIS!





Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org

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SONG

New Name Written Down in Glory





ARTIST

Charity Gayle





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