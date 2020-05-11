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Comparing CDC Official Numbers FOR COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS Death Rates with Others #izreviews
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22 views • May 11, 2020
YOUTUBE:
https://youtu.be/TQogBJDJzHU
BRIGHTEON ALTERNATE:
https://www.brighteon.com/3a827f79-62d4-4097-9e17-a627566dffba
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html#accordion-1-collapse-3
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.amazon.com/Invisible-Rainbow-History-Electricity-Life/dp/1645020096
https://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates_innovating_to_zero/transcript?language=en#t-256628
https://www.all.org/learn/abortion/abortion-statistics/
https://www.un.org/en/un-coronavirus-communications-team/un-working-avert-dual-crises-covid-19-hits-hunger-hotspots
https://youtu.be/TQogBJDJzHU
BRIGHTEON ALTERNATE:
https://www.brighteon.com/3a827f79-62d4-4097-9e17-a627566dffba
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html#accordion-1-collapse-3
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.amazon.com/Invisible-Rainbow-History-Electricity-Life/dp/1645020096
https://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates_innovating_to_zero/transcript?language=en#t-256628
https://www.all.org/learn/abortion/abortion-statistics/
https://www.un.org/en/un-coronavirus-communications-team/un-working-avert-dual-crises-covid-19-hits-hunger-hotspots
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