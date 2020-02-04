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Shades of Hillary 2016? Aide Leads 78-Year-Old Joe Biden Through Iowa Campaign Office Door
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20 views • February 04, 2020
Feb 3, 2020
Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden’s campaign is beginning to remind us of Hillary in her 2016 campaign against Donald J. Trump.
Source: https://100percentfedup.com/shades-of-hillary-2016-aide-leads-78-year-old-joe-biden-through-iowa-campaign-office-door/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden’s campaign is beginning to remind us of Hillary in her 2016 campaign against Donald J. Trump.
Source: https://100percentfedup.com/shades-of-hillary-2016-aide-leads-78-year-old-joe-biden-through-iowa-campaign-office-door/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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