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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 4
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153 views • August 05, 2023

▪️The Kyiv regime continues to carry out aggressive actions in the Black Sea region.

In Novorossiysk, an attack by two unmanned boats in the area of the seaport was repelled. The Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship was damaged.

▪️Another massive attack on the Crimean peninsula by AFU drones was repelled.

A total of 16 enemy drones were neutralized by means of air defense and electronic warfare.

▪️The intensity of fighting in the Bakhmut sector has noticeably decreased in the last few days.

The AFU are trying to make up for losses by pulling new reserves to the front line, while Russian artillery is striking the enemy from behind.

▪️Near Vuhledar, the AFU units supported by armored vehicles attacked Russian positions close to Mykil's'ke.

During the battle, several armored vehicles and a tank that was covering an unsuccessful attack were taken down.

▪️Heavy fighting continues in the Vremivka sector of the front near Urozhaine and Pryyutne.

Russian aviation and artillery are hitting the detected AFU groups, preventing them from concentrating enough forces for an assault.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, positional battles took place in the Hulyaipole and Orikhiv sectors.

The AFU command did not take active offensive actions, regrouping its forces.

▪️In the Kherson direction, there is an increased number of AFU sabotage groups operating in the Dnipro river delta.

At the same time, the intensity of shelling of the left bank increased. In Oleshky, the center for humanitarian aid distribution came under enemy fire.


Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationaugust 4
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