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Holistic Medicine & Christ Consciousness Healing w/Dr. Shealy + Dr. Sorin: Merkaba Chakras #59
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16 views • September 17, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk about the wonderful benefits of holistic medicine with Dr. Norm Shealy and Dr. Sergey Sorin. In Buddhism, much of the knowledge of holistic healing techniques and remedies are documented in the picture diagrams of the ancient thangkas. Today, we added even more knowledge to this age-old wellness lifestyle. Dr. Norman Sealy and Dr. Sergey Sorin welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Video interview here as well:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KCfP...
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://youtube.com/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
Questions:
1. Before we dig into both your work at the Shealy-Sorin Wellness Institute. Can you tell us your story for how you got into this work?
2. What is holistic medicine?
3. How can people use holistic medicine to increase their immune systems and body?
4. From essential oils, to vitamins, to various technologies, what are the most popular supplements and services does your institute offer people for these issues:
Brain fog, blood clots, hearing sensitivity, eye vision blurriness, sinus pressure, nervous system electricity, difficulty with joint pain like lifting head, skin rashes/lesions, vertigo, debilitating migraines, swollen feet and body parts, irregular/heavy menstrual bleed and clotting, bleeding in the anus, heart inflammation.
5. What can people expect to learn in the online courses about how good nutrition can address the symptoms of ailments and pain management?
6. In meditation research using numerous Buddhist monks and nuns, they found that many reach the quick gamma brain wave state of consciousness where healing and transcendental, non-ego consciousness resides. However, you’ve been able to get people into the gamma brain waves naturally your PEMF Therapy for Opioid addiction, depression, and anxiety. How does it work?
7. What is Biogenics and Samvit Sound Technology? Can you give us some examples on what ailments it addresses?
8. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?
For more information about the Shealy-Sorin Wellness Institute’s books, offerings, and courses, please visit their website: https://realholisticdoc.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Video interview here as well:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KCfP...
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://youtube.com/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
Questions:
1. Before we dig into both your work at the Shealy-Sorin Wellness Institute. Can you tell us your story for how you got into this work?
2. What is holistic medicine?
3. How can people use holistic medicine to increase their immune systems and body?
4. From essential oils, to vitamins, to various technologies, what are the most popular supplements and services does your institute offer people for these issues:
Brain fog, blood clots, hearing sensitivity, eye vision blurriness, sinus pressure, nervous system electricity, difficulty with joint pain like lifting head, skin rashes/lesions, vertigo, debilitating migraines, swollen feet and body parts, irregular/heavy menstrual bleed and clotting, bleeding in the anus, heart inflammation.
5. What can people expect to learn in the online courses about how good nutrition can address the symptoms of ailments and pain management?
6. In meditation research using numerous Buddhist monks and nuns, they found that many reach the quick gamma brain wave state of consciousness where healing and transcendental, non-ego consciousness resides. However, you’ve been able to get people into the gamma brain waves naturally your PEMF Therapy for Opioid addiction, depression, and anxiety. How does it work?
7. What is Biogenics and Samvit Sound Technology? Can you give us some examples on what ailments it addresses?
8. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?
For more information about the Shealy-Sorin Wellness Institute’s books, offerings, and courses, please visit their website: https://realholisticdoc.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
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