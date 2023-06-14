Invisible Fences Documentary - Kristin Ditzel & Jaimie Killen
Invisible Fences is a documentary in production which shines a light on the people impacted by covid vaccine injury. It begins with the story of Kristin Ditzel, a doctor of Chinese Medicine in Nelson, BC, who was severely injured by her first covid vaccine. She continues to suffer debilitating symptoms to this day. Her best friend, Jaimie Killen, began documenting Kristen’s journey and her quest for help. They teamed up with Nathan Beninger and are raising funds to travel and interview vaccine injured people around the world in order to share their stories through the power of film.
Website and film trailer: https://www.invisiblefencesfilm.com/
Invisible Fences YouTube Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7r74Vt3vn0
