2/8/2026
Revelation 20:1-14 The Millennial Reign Of Christ Part Nine….What About the Gentiles? Gentiles and Jews Will Worship in the Temple
The Millennial temple is described in detail in Ezekial chapters 40-48. On some occasions, the Gentiles will worship at the Millennial Temple in Jerusalem, as detailed in Isaiah 56:6-7: “Also the sons of the foreigner, that join themselves to the LORD, to serve him, and to love the name of the LORD, to be his servants, every one that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and taketh hold of my covenant; Even them will I bring to my holy mountain, and make them joyful in my house of prayer, their burnt offerings and their sacrifices shall be accepted upon mine altar; for mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all peoples.”
The size of the temple described in Ezekiel chapters 47-48 seems to be able to accommodate the millions of visitors to it. In that period, the Temple will not be just for the Jewish people but for all people: “And it shall come to pass that, from one new moon to another, and from one sabbath to another, shall all flesh come to worship before me, saith the LORD” (Isa. 66:23).