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COVID IS A GIANT INTELLIGENCE AND PROPAGANDA OPERATION
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465 views • August 14, 2021
THE COVID 19 "PANDEMIC" OR "CRISIS", WHATEVER YOU WANT TO CALL IT, WAS SOMETHING PRE PLANNED BY POWERFUL GLOBAL FORCES. IT'S NOTHING BUT A CONSPIRACY, A GREAT INTELLIGENCE AND PROPAGANDA OPERATION REACHING THE WHOLE PLANET.
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