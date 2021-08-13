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WHAT IS HAPPENING?! 👀
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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793 views • August 13, 2021
WHAT IS HAPPENING?! 👀
A compilation of clips showing the catasrohes sweeping all Nations. The MSM showed us NONE of these... I wonder why? Clip titles and sources listed below in no order.

Cargo Ship Splits In Half After Running Aground Off Japanese Port
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/cargo-ship-splits-half-after-running-aground-japanese-port
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/29479

Wood chip carrier Crimson Polaris ran aground in the northern Japan harbor, broke into two, and remains adrift Thursday. The main section of the dry bulk carrier, carrying thousands of tons of wood chips, remains anchored.

"The hull of the vessel, a dedicated wood-chip carrier operated by NYK, split in two at 4:15 am on August 12, and oil from the vessel has spilled into the ocean. The amount is currently under investigation," NYK wrote in a statement.

NYK, the ship's operator, confirmed the vessel was "swept away by a strong wind while anchored and resultantly ran aground."

Russian Fishing Boat Sinks After Catching Fire in Norway, Injuries Reported
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/09/26/russian-fishing-boat-sinks-after-catching-fire-in-norway-injuries-reported-a67433

China: Drone footage captured the extent of floods in the cities of Suizhou and Yicheng in Hubei province. Watch!
https://t.me/Whiplash347/33311

Massive EXPLOSION in key Pakistan military firearms factory leaves three DEAD https://t.me/Whiplash347/33118

Massive explosion and fire at a factory in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, Mexico https://t.me/Whiplash347/32779

BREAKING VIDEOS: Massive floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea region.
https://t.me/Whiplash347/32657

BREAKING: Dozens missing after floods destroyed multiple houses and swept away vehicles in Kastamonu and Bartin provinces of Turkey
https://t.me/Whiplash347/32656

Turkey fires. Global warming.😂
https://t.me/GhostEzra/7296

Helicopter CRASHES onto street near Chicago Executive Airport - local media https://t.me/Whiplash347/32607

Abu Dhabi - Explosion in "plastic factory" https://t.me/Whiplash347/32589

Passenger bus explodes in city of #Voronezh, Russia. 30 people were on board, 12 got injured
https://www.rt.com/russia/531890-voronezh-passenger-bus-explosion/
https://t.me/Whiplash347/33276

China: Suizhou in central China’s Hubei Province has been hit by torrential rains since yesterday. Rescue work is ongoing https://t.me/Whiplash347/33027


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