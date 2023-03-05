Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Potential use of Chemical Weapons by the AFU in Kharkov Direction on a Russian Soldier.- Gas, Gas, Gas!
176 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

Potential use of chemical weapons by the AFU in Kharkov direction

It looks the infantry was hit from AFU drone carrying chemical weapons component that exploded outside...

Gas,gas,gas gas saying the soldier filming the video at the end...

Mainstream media will say it's a false flag or something like that. Even if AFU produced a nuke and dropped it they'll get away with it.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket