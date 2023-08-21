Kate Shemirani: They All Got It Wrong!

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After 3.5 years of doing shows together, Kate Shemirani and I finally met in the flesh at the Red Pill Expo! During that time, and upon her return home and study, she has realized what really took place during the CONvid-1984 and she piggybacks on Dr. Bryan Ardis' work in this episode. It's almost unimaginable what is put in products that they utilized against the people! This is truly a bombshell!
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