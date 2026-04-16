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The 3D Invasion Map of the US Dream 4-16-26@12:59 AM Shared 4-17-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ in which Michae the Archangel and my lovely Jesus Christ reveal more to of the invasion of the US on a 3D holographic map.

Luke 12:2 For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.

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