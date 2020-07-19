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Proverbs 14 Verses 8-15 LIVING WISELY
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15 views • July 19, 2020
Following God’s Wisdom Leads To Joy, While Failing To Do So Leads To Grief.
🔵 Proverbs 14 Solomon Used A Literary Device Know As A Chiasmus – An Arrangement Of Ideas That Is Then Repeated In Reverse Order - The Purpose Was For Repetitive and Comparative Emphasis
🔵 The Prudent and The Fools (v. 8) A. The Simple and The Prudent (v. 15)
🔵Making Amends For Sin (v. 9) B. Being Repaid For Sin (v. 14)
🔵Secrets Of The Heart (v. 10) C. Secrets Of The Heart (v. 13)
Destruction of the Wicked (V.11) D. The Way of Death (v. 15)
🔵 In These Verses Solomon Put Side By Side Two Very Distinct Ways Of Thinking and Living. His Point Was Clear: The End Of Foolishness Is Destruction and The End Of Wisdom Of Godliness and Peace
🔵 Proverbs 14 Solomon Used A Literary Device Know As A Chiasmus – An Arrangement Of Ideas That Is Then Repeated In Reverse Order - The Purpose Was For Repetitive and Comparative Emphasis
🔵 The Prudent and The Fools (v. 8) A. The Simple and The Prudent (v. 15)
🔵Making Amends For Sin (v. 9) B. Being Repaid For Sin (v. 14)
🔵Secrets Of The Heart (v. 10) C. Secrets Of The Heart (v. 13)
Destruction of the Wicked (V.11) D. The Way of Death (v. 15)
🔵 In These Verses Solomon Put Side By Side Two Very Distinct Ways Of Thinking and Living. His Point Was Clear: The End Of Foolishness Is Destruction and The End Of Wisdom Of Godliness and Peace
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