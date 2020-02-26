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Traficant Speech March 17th 1993
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98 views • February 26, 2020
James Traficant speech; source: see this program https://www.c-span.org/video/?38859-1... at the 1:24:49 mark
By Mr. James Traficant on March 17th, 1993, source material. https://www.c-span.org/video/?38859-1/house-session
At the 1:24:49 mark of this program linked above is where Trafficant starts to speak. The date stamped on this program is March 17th, 1993 unless CSPAN is in error.
Update:
Original post had a comment: "I think I may have found the discrepancy. In the link below is a document that matches a portion of this speech but then goes into a separate direction (I'm assuming this is what some commenters meant by saying wrong speech) than what is in the video.
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-e91lgFZ1CSW9t87q "
I want to thank Neo and James for waking up America. This was one of the first shots fired over the bow of the American people!
This is one of largest lies perpetrated on the American people. I have studied this subject for15 years and it has been virtually impossible to wake up people to this fact. We were born free and enslaved by banned foreign agents and made indentured slaves, born into bondage to pay debts ran up by bankers building a new World Order slave planet system! One that many can not see, taste or smell. Our birth certificates are bonds and we are collateral (prisoners of indentured servitude to our Talmudic Zionist parasites), Our life energy is sold when we are a few days old and traded since birth. Unlearn people.... You will find my articles on Fascist book:
Links for sharing this information:
• 1 – Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
• 2 – This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
• 3 – Audio intro. on supporting evidence,178-page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
• 4 – Audio intro. to 178 Page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/t58m6x8
• 5 – 178-page document of Evidence of the claims made herein: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
• 6 – Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
• 7 – Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
• 8 – Documents and resources: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
• 9 - For Case files: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/1trjxkxu8dqba/Title10Section253Cases
• Or https://tinyurl.com/v949qgf
• https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
• Future proofs of Lawfare / Mixed War will be posted at the following URL’s:
• www.Title10Section253.org Once at InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
• Click Title10Section253 (top left menu)
• Articles posted on Before Its News (top right): https://tinyurl.com/ub6ntjo
• Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
By Mr. James Traficant on March 17th, 1993, source material. https://www.c-span.org/video/?38859-1/house-session
At the 1:24:49 mark of this program linked above is where Trafficant starts to speak. The date stamped on this program is March 17th, 1993 unless CSPAN is in error.
Update:
Original post had a comment: "I think I may have found the discrepancy. In the link below is a document that matches a portion of this speech but then goes into a separate direction (I'm assuming this is what some commenters meant by saying wrong speech) than what is in the video.
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-e91lgFZ1CSW9t87q "
I want to thank Neo and James for waking up America. This was one of the first shots fired over the bow of the American people!
This is one of largest lies perpetrated on the American people. I have studied this subject for15 years and it has been virtually impossible to wake up people to this fact. We were born free and enslaved by banned foreign agents and made indentured slaves, born into bondage to pay debts ran up by bankers building a new World Order slave planet system! One that many can not see, taste or smell. Our birth certificates are bonds and we are collateral (prisoners of indentured servitude to our Talmudic Zionist parasites), Our life energy is sold when we are a few days old and traded since birth. Unlearn people.... You will find my articles on Fascist book:
Links for sharing this information:
• 1 – Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
• 2 – This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
• 3 – Audio intro. on supporting evidence,178-page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
• 4 – Audio intro. to 178 Page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/t58m6x8
• 5 – 178-page document of Evidence of the claims made herein: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
• 6 – Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
• 7 – Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
• 8 – Documents and resources: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
• 9 - For Case files: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/1trjxkxu8dqba/Title10Section253Cases
• Or https://tinyurl.com/v949qgf
• https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
• Future proofs of Lawfare / Mixed War will be posted at the following URL’s:
• www.Title10Section253.org Once at InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
• Click Title10Section253 (top left menu)
• Articles posted on Before Its News (top right): https://tinyurl.com/ub6ntjo
• Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
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