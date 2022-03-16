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Breaking: 10 Month Old Medically Kidnapped By CPC Child Trafficking Syndicate
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401 views • March 16, 2022
The Stew Peters Show broke one of the most horrifying medical emergency cases yet – a 10-month-old is a hospital hostage, kidnapped from his family. Diego Rodriguez joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to detail the case from the perspective of a grandfather watching insanity unfold in front of his family. Diego listed the names of the individuals who stole Cyrus, leaving the family is shambles.
Visit FreedomMan.org to find more information on Cyrus and his family, and to see the contact information of the people who worked to kidnap Cyrus: https://freedomman.org/cyrus/

Meridian Police Department: 208-888-6678
Meridian Police Detective Hanson #3534
Meridian Police Detective Fuller #3138

St Luke's Hospital, Boise, Idaho: 208-706-5437

Dr. Aaron Dykstra
Functional Medicine of Idaho
208-385-7711

Support Baby Cyrus through this GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/babycyrus

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
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kidnappingstew petersbaby cyrus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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