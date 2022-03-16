Breaking: 10 Month Old Medically Kidnapped By CPC Child Trafficking Syndicate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Visit FreedomMan.org to find more information on Cyrus and his family, and to see the contact information of the people who worked to kidnap Cyrus: https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
Meridian Police Department: 208-888-6678
Meridian Police Detective Hanson #3534
Meridian Police Detective Fuller #3138
St Luke's Hospital, Boise, Idaho: 208-706-5437
Dr. Aaron Dykstra
Functional Medicine of Idaho
208-385-7711
Support Baby Cyrus through this GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/babycyrus
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV